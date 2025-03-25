© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Gov. Mike Braun signs first bill into law, creates online portal for farmers

91.7 WVXU | By Brandon Smith
Published March 25, 2025 at 2:15 PM EDT
Mike Braun sits at a desk, signing a piece of paper. Braun is a White man, balding with gray hair. He is wearing a gray sport coat and a light colored shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Mike Braun, seated, signs a bill into law for the first time on March 25, 2025. Standing behind him are the lawmakers who authored and sponsored the legislation.

Indiana will create an online portal for Hoosier farmers, a one-stop-shop for them to connect with the government.

That’s after Gov. Mike Braun signed a bill to create the portal Tuesday — the first measure Braun has signed into law.

Braun said the portal is an acknowledgment that navigating state and federal agencies is more complicated than it’s ever been.

“On this online portal, farmers can see regulatory checklists, access technical support, see available grants and make their voices heard on federal regulation that affects them,” Braun said.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is expected to create and run the portal within its existing budget.

The bill, HEA 1149, passed both chambers with overwhelming support.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
