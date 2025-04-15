© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Gov. Mike Braun signs 'historic' property tax relief bill into law, critics call it a 'lose-lose'

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 15, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT
Mike Braun sits at a desk, signing a bill. Behind him are posters highlighting provisions of the bill. Braun is a White man, balding with dark hair. He is wearing glasses and a suit and tie.
Courtesy of the governor's office
Gov. Mike Braun signed SEA 1, the major property tax reform legislation, into law on April 15, 2025.

Indiana’s major property tax reform package is now law, as Gov. Mike Braun signed the measure Tuesday.

In a statement on social media, Braun called the legislation “historic tax relief” that benefits nearly every Hoosier.

Beginning next year, Senate Enrolled Act 1 creates a new property tax credit of 10 percent of a homeowner’s bill, up to $300. It adds additional credits for older Hoosiers and veterans. It eventually exempts most businesses from the business personal property tax, a tax on equipment. And it slightly changes how farmland is assessed, to help bring down farmers’ property taxes.

But in a statement, Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) said all that will cost local governments and schools up to $1.8 billion in funding over just the next three years.

To help balance that, the measure gives locals new income tax tools. And that prompted Porter to call the bill a “lose-lose” that tries to shift the blame for taxes to local communities.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Indiana
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith