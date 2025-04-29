Hummingbirds return to Northeast Ohio backyards and parks for the season

With the warm weather returning to Northeast Ohio, so are the hummingbirds for the season.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds are expected to complete their migration into Ohio by the end of April this year. That's ahead of schedule.

The early arrival of warm weather could be partially to account for why birdwatchers are catching them so early. Daniel Toth, a biologist at Summit Metro Parks who specializes in ornithology, says it's part of a trend he’s been observing.

“With global weather changes, I do believe that some species of bird are starting to migrate a little sooner because it is getting a little warmer out, "Toth said. "We have been seeing some trends in birds [for example] a couple of days, you’ll [begin to] see them a little sooner than say last year or the year before.”

However, Toth said migration patterns are complex and also influenced by other factors humans do not necessarily perceive.

“They're going off all these environmental factors as to when they should migrate,” he said. “So, they are using the placement of the sun, the magnetic pull of the earth, the curvature of the Earth, all kinds of these factors that we don't exactly notice. Now, is weather one of them? I think so… 10 years ago we probably wouldn't see them this early and now we are. So obviously something's driving that.”

Regardless of their arrival date, Toth said there are a few ways to attract them to your backyard such as planting bee balm, cardinal flower and trumpet vine.

Hummingbirds have incredibly strong eyesight, and ruby-throated hummingbirds are attracted to specific colors, said Toth.

“They're drawn to the colors red, orange, sometimes pink,” he said. "They actually can see into the ultraviolet spectrum. They are ridiculously good at picking out different colors.”

Ruby-throated hummingbirds are the most common variety in Ohio. Males can be identified by red feathers on their throats. Females lack this feature but they have a longer tail when they are perched.

Bird flu threat?

Ohio reported record numbers of avian flu earlier in 2025 affecting both poultry farms and wild bird populations. But so far, Toth said hummingbird haven't been affected.

"That strain is predominantly found in waterfowl and poultry," he said. "So your chickens...things that you can get your eggs from. There has been some evidence to suggest that this strain of bird flu is found in raptors. So, I don't know if eventually It'll make its way to songbirds, but as of this moment... it is not affecting songbirds and or hummingbirds.".

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reported that songbirds are much less likely than waterfowl to contract variants of avian influenza. However, hummingbirds are at risk of conjunctivitis from uncleaned feeders said Toth. He recommended feeders be cleaned regularly to prevent the spread and remove other bacteria.

Beyond your own backyard

County parks offer additional options for catching both hummingbirds and other wild birds in action including Summit Metro Parks,

“Firestone Metro Park is a great place for migration and the birds are very friendly there,” Toth said. “They get very close and personal. For some people it's nice, but for some it's kind of intimidating.”

The Audubon Society of Akron will be hosting weekly birdwatching walks at Firestone, during the month of May, showcasing the 40 different species of birds you could find in the park, including hummingbirds.