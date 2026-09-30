Ohio lawmakers pass gas tax holiday bill

Ohio lawmakers passed a bill suspending the state's 38.5 cent tax on gas and 47 cent tax on diesel for 90 days on Wednesday afternoon.

Republicans in both the Ohio House and Senate along with many Democrats voted for the temporary gas tax holiday, as expected.

It relies on about $726 million from general revenue funds to cover the lost funds. Many Democrats, including some who voted for the tax holiday, called the act a "stunt," and said that they don't think it will provide real savings. They blamed President Trump's war in Iran for high fuel prices.

Backers of the gas tax suspension said it’ll mean a 20-gallon gas fill-up costs $7.70 less, and they've estimated the impact on diesel truck drivers could be $1,800 over the 90-day holiday period.

The bill passed with an emergency clause, which means it can take effect immediately after Gov. Mike DeWine signs it into law.

Speaker of the House Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said DeWine should sign the bill Thursday.

This is a developing story.