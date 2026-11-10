When a child’s mouth, teeth and gums are cared for it can reduce school absences and improve overall health. But in rural Indiana, dentists aren’t easily accessible.

More than one in four children in Indiana from the ages of 1-17 years did not receive dental care over the course of 12 months, according to a 2022 National Survey of Children’s Health. And about 68% of Indiana’s 92 counties lack access to adequate dental care — with rural areas making up the majority.

The Indiana University School of Dentistry is using a new $2 million federal grant to try and close the gap.

The school’s using the funds to expand dental services over the course of five years. The project will bring dental hygienists and dentists to community based healthcare centers around the state. The locations are safety-net providers for people living in underserved areas regardless of their insurance.

The federal grant comes from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. In addition, the university is contributing $888,000 to the project. The long-term goal is to create a self sustainable model.

The dentists will be based at existing federally qualified healthcare locations. The goal is to reduce barriers to care, such as transportation or taking time off from work, to bring their children to healthcare appointments, said project director Dr. E. Angeles Martinez Mier.

“They may have a pediatrician. They may have a gynecologist. They may have a family doctor who serves that community, but they do not have a dentist,” Martinez Mier said.

There are limits to the project — the northern portion of the state lacks any community-based healthcare provider that receives federal funding

The 68% of Indiana counties designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas for dental care means there is less than one oral health provider per 5,000 people. According to health policy research tank KFF estimates in December 2025, Indiana needs about 207 health professionals to remove the designation.

“This is not a fix all,” Martinez Mier. “Every child in Indiana will have access to a dentist, but it is a great first step.”

She said the state is working to address that gap in care through a separate federal rural health program established in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Over the five years the team at IU will collect data to track progress in increasing access and treatment of oral health for Indiana’s youth.

IU School of Dentistry Dean Dr. Carol Anne Murdoch-Kinch said getting children access to oral healthcare helps create healthy routines for the rest of their lives.

“Most tooth decay can be prevented, especially if we start early before the disease has established itself, and that’s why we’re really focusing on those young children to help them get off a good start in their life,” Murdoch-Kinch said.

IU officials say the project is beneficial to students too. At IU School of Dentistry, Martinez Mier said she is seeing more students graduate with an interest in going to work in public service instead of the traditional urban and suburban practices.

She credits the school’s requirement of students to spend a four-week rotation in community health centers. The new project would expand that outreach.

“A lot of times, our personal choices are limited by what we know, and by exposing some of our students to those environments, in having them experience firsthand what it means to go into public service, what it means to work into a federal qualified health center, we’re giving them that choice,” Martinez Mier said.

The project is currently in its first year of planning and training underway. Starting in year two, the team will begin placing students in the community health centers.