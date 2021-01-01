Agree-to-Disagree: Are Booster Shots Unethical?

Friday, November 26 at 12 p.m.



The boosters are rolling out. In places like the U.S., Britain, and Israel, authorities are providing additional Covid-19 vaccines with the goal of bolstering immune systems and shoring up their economies.



Though vaccines such as Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have proven highly effective against the virus, efficacy wanes after six months, rendering older adults and those with weakened immune systems more vulnerable. Yet a debate about fairness, when much of the planet is unvaccinated, is growing.