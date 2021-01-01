Amazon: The Prime Effect

Friday, December 24 at 12 p.m.



Understanding what Amazon is, is crucial to understanding how it is changing the way we shop, live and work. We dive deep on the structure of Amazon, the invisible strings that tie together the parts, and why those parts create something the government is keeping its eye on.



In this hour, we also have a highly produced piece with litigator David Boies who led the government’s antitrust case against Microsoft in the late 1990’s. We draw the parallels and what Amazon learned from that case as clues for what monopoly enforcement against Amazon might look like.