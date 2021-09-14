Cincinnati is a city rich in the arts and institutions that foster them—shuttered for months during the pandemic, they’re making a major comeback as we slowly and steadily reopen.
WVXU brings you coverage of the best of the arts—music, painting, sculpture, photography, folk art, poetry, performance art and theater.
Through features and interviews with artists, musicians, performers, composers, curators and directors, 91.7 provides an inside perspective and keeps you informed about the new and noteworthy in the arts, from experimental fare at independent art galleries
and murals—designed by big names like Ralph Steadman and Charley Harper—to live dance and theater performances at Music Hall and updates about the freshly built music venue at The Banks.
Whether it’s grappling with controversy over avant-garde photography, in our look at the landmark obscenity lawsuit surrounding Robert Mapplethorpe’s famous 1990 exhibition
at the Cincinnati Contemporary Art Center, or looking at new twists on wholesome classics like Norman Rockwell
in a recent series by local artist David Hovey, the able reporters on WVXU’s arts beat go behind the scenes of headlines in the arts across Cincinnati.
Music from classical to hip-hop to smooth jazz, live performances from the Cincinnati Ballet to the Fringe Festival, Burning Man at the Cincinnati Art Museum and Pops at the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra—91.7 is your place to learn about a wide cross section of the arts. Hear from Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi about folk art and activism at her Women of Color Quilters Network
, local singer songwriter Aziza Love
on her soundtrack to the Netflix show Deaf U, and smooth jazz at fixtures like Schwartz's Point Jazz and Acoustic Club.