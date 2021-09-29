The Cincinnati Art Museum Is Getting 'A New View'

The Cincinnati Art Museum is planning $65 million worth of updates and improvements. The projects are part of the "A New View" plan to upgrade the museum's grounds and facilities.

"Overall, it's more than a handful of transformative projects that are really going to help the museum become a better resource for our community," says Jill Dunne, director of marketing and communications.

Those include a new driveway leading up to the museum and walking paths with art to complement the new Art Climb.

"Instead of driving around the museum, you're going to come right up to the museum," Dunne explains.

There are also gallery renovations that allow for more of the museum's collection to be displayed, along with additional space for school groups and community programs.

The work will take at least a year to complete.

Human Nature An artist rendering of the new entrance and parking arrangement at the Cincinnati Art Museum.

List of Projects



Renovate Schmidlapp gallery, Hanna Wing (Ancient Near Eastern Collections) and other public galleries

Create universal access to the museum front door

Build a new front drive that provides vehicle access to the front of the museum

Add interactive active displays to museum galleries

Increase digital access to permanent collections

Create an outdoor museum experience through the Art Climb and series of interconnected Art Paths

Acquire and install outdoor sculptures

Organize and present large-scale, major exhibitions

Create additional space for school groups and public programs via the “CAM Commons” and additional classroom space

Grow community engagement resources and staffing

Upgrade collection storage capacity for future acquisitions

Develop a dedicated Research Center for Photography, Prints, and Drawings

Recruit and employ a more diverse professional staff through paid internships and fellowships

Grow the museum’s operating endowment

Optimize museum parking lots

Renovate and upgrade conservation labs

Create working efficiencies in staff office space

Optimize building and mechanical systems to protect works of art being displayed

The Cincinnati Art Museum is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.