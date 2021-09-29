The Cincinnati Art Museum Is Getting 'A New View'
The Cincinnati Art Museum is planning $65 million worth of updates and improvements. The projects are part of the "A New View" plan to upgrade the museum's grounds and facilities.
"Overall, it's more than a handful of transformative projects that are really going to help the museum become a better resource for our community," says Jill Dunne, director of marketing and communications.
Those include a new driveway leading up to the museum and walking paths with art to complement the new Art Climb.
"Instead of driving around the museum, you're going to come right up to the museum," Dunne explains.
There are also gallery renovations that allow for more of the museum's collection to be displayed, along with additional space for school groups and community programs.
The work will take at least a year to complete.
List of Projects
- Renovate Schmidlapp gallery, Hanna Wing (Ancient Near Eastern Collections) and other public galleries
- Create universal access to the museum front door
- Build a new front drive that provides vehicle access to the front of the museum
- Add interactive active displays to museum galleries
- Increase digital access to permanent collections
- Create an outdoor museum experience through the Art Climb and series of interconnected Art Paths
- Acquire and install outdoor sculptures
- Organize and present large-scale, major exhibitions
- Create additional space for school groups and public programs via the “CAM Commons” and additional classroom space
- Grow community engagement resources and staffing
- Upgrade collection storage capacity for future acquisitions
- Develop a dedicated Research Center for Photography, Prints, and Drawings
- Recruit and employ a more diverse professional staff through paid internships and fellowships
- Grow the museum’s operating endowment
- Optimize museum parking lots
- Renovate and upgrade conservation labs
- Create working efficiencies in staff office space
- Optimize building and mechanical systems to protect works of art being displayed
The Cincinnati Art Museum is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.