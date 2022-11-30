© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Arts

Your Culture Fix for Nov. 30-Dec. 6

91.7 WVXU | By Movers & Makers
Published November 30, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST
rick pender
Courtesy
/
Rick Pender.

A sprinkling of holiday-themed events awaits this week, among a truly interesting smorgasbord of experiences. The key is finding the ones that will transport you where you’d like to go.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour: “Oldest Northern Kentucky“ | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. 859-491-4003.

DETAILS: Local historian and author Rick Pender literally wrote the book on “Oldest Cincinnati.” In this virtual session, Pender shines a specific light on Northern Kentucky history dating back to 14,000 BC – its events, people, buildings and unique historical features. Pender and co-author Jeff Suess have also just released a history of the Bengals, “The Cincinnati Bengals: An Illustrated Timeline.” (Christmas shopping, anyone?) Register to receive Zoom link. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

www.bcmuseum.org

Ensemble Theatre, “The Dancing Princesses” | 7:30 p.m. 1127 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-3555.

DETAILS: This lesser-known Grimm Brothers’ fairy tale unravels the mystery of how the shoes of five princesses are worn to tatters each night when their owners are locked away in the castle by their overprotective father. From the production team of local playwright Joseph McDonough and composer/lyricist David Kisor, this is a reprise from the 2017 hollday season. Directed by D. Lynn Meyers. Runs through Dec. 30.

https://ensemblecincinnati.org

