Saturday's gathering of local artisan guilds is 'not your typical craft fair'

Weavers, blacksmiths, quilters, woodturners and more are gathering Saturday to demonstrate their activities and showcase their wares — just don't call it a craft fair.

"While you might find some crocheted and knitted items here, the level by which we are producing these crafts is not your typical, local (craft) fair," explains Amber Ostaszewski, president of the Weavers Guild of Greater Cincinnati. "These are very high quality art pieces that are coming from these craftsmen."

Artisans from 10 local guilds are hosting the "Gathering of the Guilds" on Saturday, Sept. 9. Craftspeople will showcase more than 30 live demonstrations, including weaving, blacksmithing, printmaking, spinning, quilting, enameling, gemstone cutting, woodturning, and more.

"It's a great way to just come and see how things are made, and maybe even sign up for a class if you're interested. We're using 'shop for your hobby' as a tagline because it's going to be a great way to get exposed to different things that you might be interested in," says Ostaszewski.

In addition to the demonstrations, there will be a mercantile area with craft suppliers and a makers village with a juried selection of artists. There will also be food trucks and tours of the Weavers Guild House, which is hosting the event on its grounds.

While people may think of many of these activities as "old fashioned," Ostaszewski says these artisans are bringing these crafts into the modern age and showing their importance in this age of smaller, localized economies.

"We are really interested in showing that these crafts are alive and well," she explains. "I'm a spinner myself and a lot of people, when they see my spinning wheel, are just kind of mind blown that this is something that some people still do. And, really, it's a living industry and it takes a lot of skill and a lot of effort and becomes more than just a hobby. It's really a fine craft.

"We want to show that fine craft is living and we're really blessed to have so many different craftspeople in this Greater Cincinnati area."



Details

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 10.

Location: Weavers Guild of Greater Cincinnati, 4870 Gray Road, Cincinnati, OH 45232

Parking is available next door at the Delta Electric building.