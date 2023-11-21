New Purple People Bridge mural combines iconic symbols from both sides of the river

Local artist Matt Grote has brought a new mural to the Purple People Bridge.

The artwork blends some of the most iconic symbols from Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky into the mural that sits above the Ohio River where the two states meet.

Grote, who was born and raised in Cincinnati, told WVXU it was an honor to have the chance to put together a display that represents the culture and uniqueness of the place he calls home.

RELATED: Why Does Kentucky Own The Ohio River?

"It really is a dream come true," Grote said. "This for me is an opportunity to paint a Cincinnati landmark. How many people get to paint a landmark in their hometown?"

For Grote, finding a balance between the two sides of the river was important. He wanted to make sure Ohio and Kentucky's contributions to music, culture, and food were equally represented So when he put Cincinnati chili in the mural, he knew he also had to include Kentucky fried chicken.

"It was always a back and forth. I had an idea with one side and I needed to figure out a way to balance it with the other."

The playful mural also includes references to common phrases used in either state. For example, the Kentucky fried chicken bucket is painted with the recognizable red and white pattern from Florence's water tower that has the word "y'all" written across it. On the Ohio side, a plane representing the "Birthplace of Aviation" is attached to a banner containing the common Midwestern phrase "Ope!"

References to Cincinnati's sports teams, Kentucky's bourbon industry, and more made it into the mural as well.

RELATED: What is that castle along the Ohio River?

The mural was a collaborative effort between Grote, meetNKY, Visit Cincy, and the Purple People Bridge Company.

See more images of the mural by clicking through the slideshow below.