Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra names a new music director

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has named the 14th music director in its 129-year history. Conductor Cristian Mӑcelaru succeeds Louis Langrée, who is ending his tenure at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Cristian Mӑcelaru — pronounced cris-tee-AWN muh-chuh-LAR-oh — is currently music director of the "Orchestre National de France; artistic director of the George Enescu Festival and Competition in Bucharest, Romania; and chief conductor of the WDR Sinfonieorchester in Cologne, Germany, where he will serve through the 2024-25 season and continue as Artistic Partner for the 2025-26 season," according to a release.

Mӑcelaru was born in Romania and went to school in the U.S. He trained at Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, the University of Miami and Rice University. He became a naturalized American citizen in 2019.

In a statement, Mӑcelaru says he's overjoyed and humbled by this new opportunity.

"It is with deep respect to my predecessors and commitment to the Orchestra's future that I look forward to sharing the wonderful music we make with the greater Cincinnati community and the world."

Langrée will step down at the end of the season. His final program weekend is May 10-12. He took the helm at the CSO from Paavo Järvi in 2013.

WVXU sister station, WGUC is collecting memories of Langrée's tenure. You can submit your memories through this online form.