NKY created more jobs over 5 years than any other part of Kentucky, new numbers show

Over a five-year-period, Northern Kentucky created the most jobs in the state, totaling 11,000 from 2015 to 2020. That's according to a new analysis looking at job growth and growth potential in key industries.

Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume says Northern Kentucky would like more DHLs and Amazons but also the companies supporting them, like Atlas Air and FEAM Aero. FEAM built a huge hangar to service DHL and Amazon planes a couple of years ago, as WVXU reported.

“This type of analysis lets us know that yes, these types of companies are here and they can be successful here and we have a reason to help them grow and other companies like that,” says Crume.

The analysis by Ernst & Young comes just ahead of next week's release of 2021 numbers by Tri-ED. Crume says last year Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties saw the creation of nearly 2,000 jobs.

The report identified four target industries for their employment momentum and growth potential: Advanced manufacturing, information technology, life sciences and supply chain management and support services.

"Whether it’s the CTI or the Gravity’s of the world, (all) are great examples," Crume says. "It’s technology, back-office finance, all showed up really well in the analysis.”

Key to bringing new companies in is convincing them that the workforce is here. Crume says the wages associated with the newly created jobs are above average. The report also identified 13 sub-clusters. Annual wages for jobs in these clusters are $10,000 above the regional average.

