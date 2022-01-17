© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
See the latest school, business and worship closings and delays
Business

TQL has had to get creative to ship goods in this pandemic

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published January 17, 2022 at 4:49 AM EST
TQLHeadquarters_2.jpg
TQL
/
Courtesy
Because of the pandemic and supply chain challenges, TQL has had to pivot how it uses people and started a new line of business instrumental in the race to clear the ports of backlog.

TQL, in Eastgate, contracts with more than 90,000 trucking firms, rail cars, planes and cargo shipping lines to get goods from A to B. The job is getting done despite the fact there aren’t enough drivers.

The pandemic has forced the transportation brokerage company Total Quality Logistics to be “very agile,” in finding space to ship goods worldwide says President Kerry Byrne.

For its first 20 years, TQL concentrated on filling up trucks for sellers. The last five, it expanded to planes and ships. That came in handy as Fortune 100 companies needed shipping help during COVID.

“What we found through the pandemic is there are shippers who hadn’t leaned on us for some of those other services prior to the pandemic that really did throughout the pandemic,” he says.

TQL contracts with more than 90,000 trucking firms, rail cars, planes and cargo shipping lines to get goods from A to B. The job is getting done despite the fact there aren’t enough drivers. “Our ability to find capacity has been challenged by the fact that there’s a shortage of drivers, but we can actually find the capacity, it’s just rates are higher.”

Since 2020, TQL has hired nearly 3,000 employees, a 50% gain to accommodate this rapid growth. Byrne anticipates hiring 1,000 more people.

With the variant omicron and a concern about manufacturing in Asia, TQL is concerned supply chain issues may not resolve until 2023

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
