Weekdays at Noon and 8 p.m.

Cincinnati Edition, hosted by Michael Monks, airs every weekday during the noon hour, bringing you all the new and noteworthy reporting from NPR's Cincinnati affiliate, with a focus on the entire Tri-State metro area in Ohio, Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Covering topics ranging from local and regional government to business and economics, science and technology, the arts, education and health, Cincinnati Edition is a grab bag of the interesting and important things going on around town, with context and analysis from experts, insiders and the investigative reporters from NPR Cincinnati station WVXU's local beats as well as NPR News.

A few of the many engaging topics examined by Michael Monks and his guests include:

· an end to Avondale's food desert status with the construction of a new grocery store on Reading Road (the first in the neighborhood since the last one closed in 2008);

· a look at accountability efforts at the Cincinnati Police Department, 20 years after the police killing of Timothy Thomas;

· the completion of an environmental reclamation effort by the Metropolitan Sewer District at the Lick Run Greenway in South Fairmont;

· how local businesses are bouncing back (or still struggling) as the pandemic begins to recede;

· and burglaries at an on-location shoot in Cincinnati for actor Timothée Chalamet's latest movie in progress.

Tune in for conversations with guests like the governors of Ohio and Kentucky as well as senators and state representatives from around the Tri-State as they discuss politics, public policy and the ways in which they impact our city and our region. Be prepared for new developments in Cincinnati and across the Tri-State with facts, analysis and opinion from sources you trust at WVXU and NPR News.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition on NPR radio member stations 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB, online on the NPR radio live stream, or wherever podcasts are found—streaming services, the NPR One app and a variety of smart devices.

Cincinnati Edition welcomes input from our listeners. You can join the discussion with decision-makers, authors and voices from around the region and beyond by calling (513) 419-7100, emailing talk@wvxu.org, or messaging through Facebook and Twitter with questions and comments. Support for Cincinnati Edition comes from The Johnson Foundation and The Maxwell C. Weaver Foundation, U.S. Bank Trustee.