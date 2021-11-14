Cymbeline Listen • 58:12

November 14 at 7 p.m.

The secret marriage of a king's daughter sets off a chain reaction of slander, jealousy, and divine intervention in this quirky romance.

With a cast that includes an evil stepmother, scheming suitor, and devoted lovers, the drama is heightened by duels, kidnappings, and disguised identities. "Cymbeline" offers captivating storytelling that is crowned by the beauty of its language.

A moving story of loss and redemption, "Cymbeline" promises that a leap of faith can lead to miracles.