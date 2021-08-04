Cincinnati Public Schools To Require Masks Indoors For 2021-22 School Year

Masks will be required at Cincinnati Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CPS Board of Education voted unanimously on the recommendation Wednesday. This follows a recommendation made by Cincinnati Children's last week citing the transmission of the delta variant rising within the Tri-State.

Other districts in the area have been debating mask requirements as students return to classrooms. The Sycamore Community School Board of Education agreed Wednesday to allow the district superintendent to set a mask policy for each school. Oak Hills Local Schools will recommend, but not require, masking, as will Warren County Schools.

Mason Schools will not require masks. A letter signed by 103 physicians who live in the Mason and Deerfield Township communities calls for the district to mandate masks indoors.

This story will be updated.

