CPS Board To Vote On Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines For Employees Sep. 13

Cincinnati Public Schools board members will vote on a COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees Sept. 13. A deadline for when employees need to be vaccinated would be determined at a later date.

On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The matter was first brought up during a Policy and Equity Committee meeting May 27. Pros included providing a healthy environment and reducing quarantines; cons include possible issues with the union and possible loss of staff.

The policy would require all district employees and co-located partners to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. "Co-located partners" include health partners, resource coordinators, school resource officers and other partners working out of a district building.

All employees would be required to receive vaccinations unless a religious or medical exemption is claimed. Under the policy, political beliefs are not a sufficient reason to request accommodations. All employee vaccine information will be treated as confidential.

In June, board members elected not to vote on the policy at the time.

Since May 2020, nearly 2,000 CPS students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant Superintendent Susan Bunte says 111 students and 52 staff members throughout Cincinnati Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 1. School started on Aug. 19.

More than 70% of staff have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is currently only approved for age 12 and up.

This story will be updated.