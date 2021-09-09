© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Education

We Want To Hear Your Thoughts On The Upcoming CPS Board Of Education Election

91.7 WVXU | By Cory Sharber
Published September 9, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT
Ambriehl Crutchfield
/
WVXU

Four seats on the Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education are up for election this November.

If you're planning on voting or are a current CPS student, WVXU would like to hear your thoughts on the candidates as we prepare our election coverage.

As you get ready to head to the polls, what issues will you be thinking about? What would you like candidates to address? What would you like to see be implemented in the district?

You can also send us an email at newsroom@wvxu.org.

Cory Sharber
Cory Sharber attended Murray State University majoring in journalism and political science and comes to Cincinnati Public Radio from NPR Member station WKMS.
