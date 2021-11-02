Here's who won seats on the Board of Education for Cincinnati Public Schools

Cincinnati Public Schools will have three new board members in January following Tuesday's election.

Mary Wineberg, Kareem Moffett and Brandon Craig were the top vote getters, along with incumbent Mike Moroski. Moroski is the lone incumbent to retain his position after candidate and current CPS Board Member Pamela Bowers finished fifth.

Six candidates ran for four seats. Board Vice President Ryan Messer and Board Member Melanie Bates elected not to run for another term. Board President Carolyn Jones and members Eve Bolton and Ben Lindy's terms don't expire until Dec. 31, 2024.

All of they newly elected members have experience within education, including at CPS.

Candidates ran on platforms including the district's response to COVID-19, transportation and students' learning loss.

Below are the results of Tuesday's election via the Hamilton County Board of Elections (winners in bold):

Bowers- 11.94%

Craig- 18.88%

Favors- 7.77%

Moffett- 18.92%

Moroski- 19.47%

Wineberg- 23.03%

