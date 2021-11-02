© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Here's who won seats on the Board of Education for Cincinnati Public Schools

91.7 WVXU | By Cory Sharber
Published November 2, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT
cps
Ambriehl Crutchfield
/
WVXU

Cincinnati Public Schools will have three new board members in January following Tuesday's election.

Mary Wineberg, Kareem Moffett and Brandon Craig were the top vote getters, along with incumbent Mike Moroski. Moroski is the lone incumbent to retain his position after candidate and current CPS Board Member Pamela Bowers finished fifth.

Six candidates ran for four seats. Board Vice President Ryan Messer and Board Member Melanie Bates elected not to run for another term. Board President Carolyn Jones and members Eve Bolton and Ben Lindy's terms don't expire until Dec. 31, 2024.

All of they newly elected members have experience within education, including at CPS.

Candidates ran on platforms including the district's response to COVID-19, transportation and students' learning loss.

Below are the results of Tuesday's election via the Hamilton County Board of Elections (winners in bold):

Bowers- 11.94%
Craig- 18.88%
Favors- 7.77%
Moffett- 18.92%
Moroski- 19.47%
Wineberg- 23.03%

Tags

EducationCincinnati Public Schools2021 electionLatest Newsnewsletter
Cory Sharber
Cory Sharber attended Murray State University majoring in journalism and political science and comes to Cincinnati Public Radio from NPR Member station WKMS.
See stories by Cory Sharber