CPS releases the names of its superintendent candidates

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education unveiled a list of finalists for the superintendent position Thursday. They include CPS Interim Superintendent Tianay Amat, Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marion Styles, and Detroit Public Schools Community District Deputy Superintendent Iranetta Wright.

More than 200 parents, students, teachers and community leaders have participated in 40 meetings during the search process. Roughly 3,600 people participated in a survey conducted by Alma Advisory Group. The group was selected to assist in creating a transparent search process guided with input from the community. The results indicate a shared desire for the next superintendent to be an effective communicator who understands the needs of the district.

Tianay Amat has been serving as the district's interim superintendent since June 2021, after former superintendent Laura Mitchell resigned to become president and CEO of Beech Acres Learning Center.