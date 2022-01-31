© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Education

CPS cancels school on Super Bowl Monday

91.7 WVXU | By Jennifer Merritt
Published January 31, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
bengals win afc championship game
Eric Gay
/
AP
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24, which means they are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in 31 years.

Cincinnati Public Schools on Monday announced it is canceling classes for Monday, Feb. 14, in anticipation of the city celebrating its "first-ever Super Bowl victory."

In a note sent to parents and media, the district writes:

"In honor of the Bengal’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 [sic], CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14! Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory!

"We hope that you enjoy Roaring the Bengals to a win on Sunday and take this time to take pride in our incredible city and amazing football team!"

School will resume the next day.

WVXU reached out to the district for further comment and is awaiting a response.

Following Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, this will be the first time the Bengals have made it to the Super Bowl since 1989. The team has never won a Super Bowl title.

