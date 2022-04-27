Here's Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright's first 100 days plan

Less than a week away from assuming her role, recently selected Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright has released her first 100 days plan.

Wright will step into her new role May 2. The plan is divided into four parts to allow for engagement with the community, looking at the organization of the district's departments, evaluating changes that need to be made within CPS, and implementing new strategies.

“This is our time to learn, grow and develop together,” Wright said through a release. “I am looking forward to Monday which will mark the beginning of our journey together. I encourage all stakeholders to mark your calendars and plan to attend a session over these next several weeks. I am excited to engage with and hear from you."

First 30-45 days

Listening sessions, town halls, small group feedback sessions and virtual sessions will be held to hear from stakeholders, build relationships, and inform the community of future plans.

45-70 days

Wright plans to look into the "infrastructure of each department." She will be reviewing current policies, operating procedures, departmental protocols, and oversight and schoolbased systems and structures.

70-90 days

During the 70–90-day phase, information gathered during the previous phases will be used to develop the next steps.

90-100 days and beyond

The district will begin implementing the next steps and setting expectations for the district.

Looking forward, Wright will be working with a school board with three new members, as well as a new president. The district will also be dealing with the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Wright will also have to work to find new transportation partners after Metro's contract with CPS runs out Jun. 30.

Wright was named superintendent in February. Tianay Amat has been serving as CPS's interim superintendent since June 2021 when Laura Mitchell announced her resignation to become president and CEO of Beech Acres Learning Center. Amat has since announced that she will be leaving CPS to become the next president and CEO of Cincinnati Works starting May 10.

Wright has been the deputy superintendent of schools for Detroit Public Schools Community District since 2017. The district has 53,000 students, 7,200 employees, and an operating budget of $785 million. Previously, she worked for over 25 years in Duval County Public Schools in Florida. She served as a teacher, assistant principal, middle and high school principal, regional superintendent, and the chief of schools for roughly 117,000 students and 13,000 employees.

Below is a letter from Superintendent Iranetta Wright discussing the first 100 days plan:

Throughout my tenure as an educator, I have been driven by my belief that all children deserve a quality education. Children of our city are no different. As the new Superintendent, together we will ensure excellence for all students, both current and new students to come. Cincinnati resonates with who I am as a leader, one who is passionate about student achievement, excited about quality programming and committed to equity for all students. Cincinnati represents the culmination of great experiences that I will share with a community that is now home.

This is our time to learn, grow and develop together. I am humbled by the Board's belief in my ability to lead our District to the next level, to make Cincinnati Public Schools the top choice for children and families of our city. I am appreciative of the community's support, and look forward to the work ahead.

The goal of the 100-day plan is to provide a roadmap for the transition process. The work of increasing the success of all students is too great of an ask for our school district to attempt in isolation. While doable, the goal of an improved educational experience will require involvement from all — students, staff, families, caregivers, business leaders and community partners.

The initial transition process can be thought about in four major phases: engage, explore, evaluate and equip. Each phase will build upon the previous phase. A culminating plan with deliverables and updates will be monitored and shared with the Cincinnati Public Schools community. Through these engagement opportunities we will capture the voices of all while considering the feedback provided in the strategic planning process.

Come, engage with us. Be a part of our team, so that you may celebrate with us in our inevitable success.

Yours in service,

Iranetta Rayborn Wright

Superintendent