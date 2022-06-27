Forest Hills School District could face legal action over ban on anti-racism teachings

A source tells WVXU legal action could be forthcoming in the ongoing fight over what teachers in the Forest Hills School District are and aren't allowed to teach.

Three of five school board members last week passed a resolution banning assignments where students would have to consider their race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity or sexuality. According to our news partner WCPO, it also says schools can't force students to admit privilege or oppression.

A letter sent to the board from Lundrigan Law Group suggests the language in the resolution was rushed and should be rescinded immediately to avoid legal action.

"We want to very clearly state to you that the resolution violates numerous established legal and Constitutional rights, and will subject the Board and this school district to lawsuits and potential legal liability. The resolution must be rescinded immediately," it states.

Parents and students are also circulating a petition on change.org calling for the so-called "Culture of Kindness" resolution to be repealed.

It states, among several points, "This resolution will harm the students in our community by censoring curriculum and putting student educational experiences at odds with standards set by the AP College Board or the Ohio Department of Education."

The resolution came less than a month after the board canceled Turpin High School's Diversity Day. Students participated in a walkout and held a scaled-down event at a local church.

The following day, a senior appeared in front of a Congressional subcommittee to discuss their experiences.

Claire Mengel addressed the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in Washington, D.C., May 19.

"Seven students have committed suicide since I've started middle school," Mengel said. "While administrators are doing everything they can just to keep us alive, the anti-CRT rhetoric by the school board is causing immeasurable stress on our students and staff. I and other students spent many hours planning this replacement event instead of studying exams and cherishing our last weeks of high school."

Earlier in May, the school board voted 4-0 to put Diversity Day — what had been an annual event for several years — on hold, stating it would no longer happen during school hours, use school resources or be paid for by taxpayers. Then, the school district announced its cancellation.

Multiple school board members campaigned on an anti-critical race theory platform, even holding protests last year. Mengel says the board used critical race theory — a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism — as a scapegoat to cancel open discussion on diversity and that Forest Hills is in the middle of a mental health crisis.

