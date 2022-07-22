Forest Hills School District will not enforce controversial resolution, for now

The board of the Forest Hills School District has agreed not to enforce its controversial "Culture of Kindness" resolution while a case against it plays out in federal court.

The resolution, which passed 5-3 in late June, bans assignments where students would have to consider their race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity or sexuality.

Days later, parents and students filed a lawsuit calling the resolution an "illegal and unconstitutional race-based and content-based restriction which violates the First and Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution."

“We are pleased that the board agreed to this stipulation, because it recognizes the need for clarity for students, teachers and staff as the new school year is less than a month away,” plaintiff Sarah Updike, a teacher in Forest Hills, said in a statement. “We believe this is the first step toward repealing this resolution which clearly contradicts educational best practices and is harmful to the students, staff and community at large."

The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare the resolution unconstitutional and stop it from being enforced.

The resolution came less than a month after the board canceled Turpin High School's Diversity Day. Students participated in a walkout and held a scaled-down event at a local church.

Multiple school board members campaigned on an anti-critical race theory platform last year.

Students return to district classrooms Aug. 18.

