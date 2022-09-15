How did Cincinnati Public Schools fare on the state's new report cards?

The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released its annual report cards for school districts across the state.

Those scores suggest that last year, Cincinnati Public Schools hadn’t recovered from setbacks suffered during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a similar story for districts across the country.

CPS students’ achievement on state tests trailed pre-pandemic levels in many cases, though CPS outperformed comparable districts on most of those tests. Some of those scores have started to rebound, as well. Its performance garnered it two stars out of five on the report card.

The district fell behind similar urban districts on graduation rates.

CPS scored one star out of five when it comes to its 78% graduation rate. That’s lower than the 81% average for similar districts and the state’s overall 87% graduation rate.

Only about 5% of schools in the state received a one-star rating for graduation on the state ratings.

The report cards look a little different this year, with star ratings instead of letter grades in five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation rates, and early literacy. This year's report cards also don’t give districts an overall score.

In a statement, ODE said that the score cards shouldn't be the only way schools are judged.

"Report cards provide information on the progress of districts and schools in raising achievement and preparing students for the future," the statement says. "The data can be used to guide school improvement and respond to student learning needs. However, Ohio School Report Cards are not the only measure of the success or accomplishments of a school or district. Talking with parents, neighbors, students and graduates; browsing school and district websites; or visiting schools and meeting educators can provide a more complete picture of students’ educational experiences."

You can see all of the district's results — and those for other local schools — at ODE's website.