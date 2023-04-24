Teachers union pushes Cincinnati Public Schools to support changes to city's tax abatement program

At the Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, Cincinnati Federation of Teachers President Julie Sellers encouraged the board to support a charter amendment focused on the impact of tax abatements on CPS students.

The plan would allow the school district's share of property taxes to be excluded from future abatements in the county.

CFT announced the initiative alongside a commissioned study from the subsidy watchdog group Good Jobs First that was released on Monday. The study claims that CPS students were disproportionately harmed by the city's tax abatements, suggesting that the district had a net loss of $80.9 million in funding from 2017 to 2022.

Good Jobs First calculates that CPS lost at least $244.4 million in gross revenue due to abatements and received $163.5 million in offsetting reimbursements leading to the net loss.

The study claims CPS suffered far bigger losses from tax abatements than all of the other public school districts in Hamilton County combined, which lost $21.8 million over six years.

Additionally, it points out that local districts with a majority of students of color including CPS, Winton Woods City Schools, and Princeton City Schools lost more money per student than other districts in the county with mostly white students.

This push to shield 100% of the district's property taxes from abatement comes soon after Cincinnati Council voted to overhaul the program in March to offer better incentives to neighborhoods that haven't seen much investment.

Good Jobs First also recommended the county enforce more uniform tax abatement disclosures by school districts, so information can be more readily available.

Sellers spoke at Monday's board meeting about the study, saying it shined a light on a funding issue that cities and school districts were keeping a close enough eye on.

"It's disappointing to me that we don't have better policies around this." Sellers said. "It was really difficult for Good Jobs First to get the information, but we had been screaming about this since at least 2016 that we need better transparency about the abatements."

The new proposal comes as CPS plans its budget for the next fiscal year and looks to regain funds where it can.

Last month, Superintendent Iranetta Wright initially presented a plan that cut $48 million from the district's budget due to a reduction in federal funds provided to the school in response to the pandemic. Wright's first presentation faced criticism from the school community and is currently being revised.

During the meeting, Wright and CPS board members also discussed the possibility of requesting money back from the Ohio Department of Education after it withheld millions from the district's transportation funding as a penalty for frequent school bus delays and mistakes.

Sellers says she wants to see the abatement initiative on the ballot in November and called on the board and members of the community to spread the word.