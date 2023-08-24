Hamilton County invests $1.5 million in Cincinnati State's nursing program

Hamilton County commissioners have chosen Cincinnati State Technical and Community College to receive a $1.5 million grant to expand its nursing pathway program.

The investment from the county looks to address the local nursing shortage by providing funding for the school to build additional lab space, hire more staff, and accept more students into its program. It will also offer scholarships for low-income students and students from underrepresented communities.

According to data from local nonprofit The Health Collaborative, there are about 1,500 open nursing positions at hospitals in the region.

Although there are nursing programs at places like the University of Cincinnati, Xavier University, and many others, Commission Vice President Denise Driehaus says Cincinnati State was chosen to receive the grant because the school has been a reliable partner for the county. Additionally, Driehaus says the school's program is a convenient and practical option for students in the city.

"It's affordable to people, it's not intimidating to people to come into this place, this beautiful building that is so welcoming and say, 'I'm at home here, I'm comfortable here, I'm going to start my education for my desired career in this facility,' " Driehaus said.

Cincinnati State's program offers pathways for students to become nurse aides, licensed practical nurses, or registered nurses.

A new Nursing Success Strategies course will also be introduced at the school. Program Chair Janice Lockett says on top of the technical training, the course will show students how to make connections in the medical community and find job opportunities once they graduate.

"Often times students don't have the finances to pay for additional courses to help strengthen their skill set," Lockett told WVXU. "The success strategies will not only help to strengthen their skill set, but it creates a community where the students learn from each other. It also increases their confidence and knowing that the facility that's teaching them the success strategies believes that they can do it."

Money for the grant came from federal stimulus funds from the The America Rescue Plan Act.