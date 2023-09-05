Crosley Tower at the University of Cincinnati set to be demolished and replaced

In documents filed by the school last week, the University of Cincinnati outlined plans for a new building to replace Crosley Tower on its Uptown campus.

The 16-story Crosley Tower has stood on UC's campus since 1969 and was named after radio broadcasting pioneer Powel Crosley Jr., who attended the university.

UC describes the new project as a 200,000-square foot building that's "a more horizontal building as opposed to a tower," that will hold labs, classrooms and collaborative spaces for students. The project could also incorporate part of the land where Clifton Court Garage sits.

RELATED: University of Cincinnati welcomes its largest class on record

The university also says it's looking at opportunities to create open spaces and architecture that's integrated with the park-like streetscape of that side of campus, which sits across the street from Burnet Woods.

The Biz Courier first reported on the project.

Crosley Tower and the adjoining Clifton Court Garage are set to be demolished in 2025 or early 2026. The new building will start construction in 2027 and is expected to be complete by the summer of 2029.

In total, the project, including the demolition, is projected to cost UC around $240 million.

The university is currently looking for a builder for the tower replacement project.