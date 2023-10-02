Lakota school board holds first meeting since one member got a protection order against another

The Lakota Local School Board's Monday night meeting was held without incident despite a weeks-long legal battle between board members Isaac Adi and Darbi Boddy.

A judge granted Adi a protection order against Boddy in September after he claimed she had been stalking and harassing him while the two have been serving on the board. Boddy was ordered to stay 500 feet from Adi at all times, essentially prohibiting her from attending future board meetings with Adi present.

Late last week, another Butler County judge partially suspended the order, allowing Boddy to attend Monday's meeting as long as she only spoke to Adi when absolutely necessary.

Before the meeting began, The Journal News reported that Adi's attorney had filed a motion to vacate the judge's most recent decision so Boddy would again be barred from attending; the motion was denied.

The two did not directly speak to each other during the meeting or comment on the ongoing dispute.

Much of the meeting's discussions centered around Lakota's performance on the latest Ohio School Report Cards. It included noticeably fewer heated exchanges than several board meetings the district has held in recent years. Only three community members spoke during public comment and none brought up the conflict between board members.

As the meeting began to wrap up, board member Julie Shaffer applauded the board for remaining focused on the topic at hand despite the ongoing dispute and other issues.

"I am thankful that we had a meeting focused on students and student achievement and I hope we can continue to do that. This is where we need to be focused instead of witch hunts and looking for things that don't exist," Shaffer said.

Under the order, Boddy had to wait five minutes after Adi left the building before she could leave herself, which she followed.

Lakota's board will meet again Oct. 16.