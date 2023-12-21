Forest Hills School Board rescinds 'Culture of Kindness' resolution following lawsuit

After a legal battle that lasted more than a year, the Forest Hills Schools Board of Education voted to rescind its controversial "Culture of Kindness" resolution during a special Thursday morning meeting.

The resolution first passed by the board in June 2022 banned assignments in the district where students would have to consider their race, socioeconomic class, religion, gender identity, or sexuality.

Shortly after the board approved the resolution, a lawsuit was filed in federal court by a group of parents and students who claimed it violated their constitutional rights.

The two parties had settled in early December. In the settlement, Forest Hills agreed to rescind the resolution and issue a $100,000 check through its insurance carrier to the legal counsel representing the group of parents in exchange for a dismissal of the lawsuit.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the Forest Hills School District said the settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing, and the board denies the resolution violated anyone's legal rights. The board claims it decided to resolve the matter to avoid the "unnecessary distraction" and cease the potential burden further ligation would have on taxpayers in the district.

The parents involved in the lawsuit consider the settlement to be a win.

"The board's action today reflects the strength and resolve of our community to stand up for what truly matters in our children's education," Forest Hills parent Antonio Ciolino said. "This is a win for every student who felt unheard and for every teacher who strives to create an open, respectful classroom environment."

Thursday's special meeting was the last school board meeting scheduled for 2023, and will likely be the last one held with Forest Hill's current board members. Jason Simmons and Wendy Strickler-Biderman, who both criticized the "Culture of Kindness" resolution, during their campaigns will join the board in 2024.

Natalie Hastings, another Forest Hills parent in the lawsuit, says the settlement — along with the new board members next year — will usher in a new era for the district, but she's still encouraging the community to stay vigilant and hold the board accountable.

"Today is a high watermark for our community, one where we said yes to trusting teachers and staff. Yes to belonging and inclusion. Yes to empathy and teaching truth. Now, we can begin 2024 with a fresh start for our board and our district and move beyond the division and confusion caused by the resolution," she said in a statement. "However, we will continue to monitor the board's activities to ensure that every student receives a quality, honest education in a safe environment that promotes belonging and inclusion."

In 2022, board members Bobb Bibb, Linda Hausfeld, and Sara Jonas voted to approve the "Culture of Kindness" resolution. Board members Leslie Rasmussen and Katie Stewart voted against it. On Thursday, the board voted unanimously to have it removed.