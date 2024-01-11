Weed is legal in Ohio, but colleges have their own rules

College students say it's likely more of their peers will be lighting up after voters passed Issue 2 in November, making Ohio the 24th state to legalize and regulate the growing and sale of marijuana.

Under the new law, people 21 and over will be able to purchase and use marijuana legally. However, some colleges in Ohio say students and faculty still have to follow their marijuana policies regardless of state law.

"Medical and recreational possession, use, and distribution of marijuana as well as manufacturing, buying, selling, or offering it for sale are still prohibited on all UC campuses, all UC-owned or leased properties, and at all on-campus, and off-campus UC-sponsored activities and programs," a written statement to students from The University of Cincinnati's Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Nicole Mayo reads.

Southwest Ohio universities like Miami, Xavier, and UC already had existing cannabis policies in place from when medical marijuana was made legal in 2016. Those policies are now being applied to recreational use as well.

As recipients of federal grants and financial aid, these universities are required to follow federal laws like the Safe and Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act, which prohibits drug use in learning environments.

If students are caught smoking or possessing marijuana on campus, they could be subject to discipline from the university, which could include enrolling in substance abuse classes or losing some student privileges. In more serious cases, students could face criminal charges or penalties and could be at risk of getting expelled from school or losing financial aid.

Those penalties may sound harsh, but UC student Justin Kennedy says most students are well aware of the university's existing rules around smoking tobacco and drinking alcohol on campus, so similar rules related to using marijuana don't feel out of place.

"Looking in on a campus, you probably shouldn't see a bunch of people smoking weed all the time," Kennedy said. "Just like you shouldn't see a bunch of people drinking alcohol, you know?"

Still, some students think the rules may be difficult to enforce, and people will be looking to test them.

When asked if she thought students would follow the rules, Joanna Loftus, also a UC student, said most will, but not everyone.

"Maybe?" Loftus said. "I think a majority will. I think there's going to be some people that are going to try and rebel against it and see what they can get away with."

While there a strict rules for marijuana use on campus, students over 21 are permitted to smoke and ingest cannabis products in their own homes.

"Similar to alcohol policies, if marijuana is used/possessed at an off-campus residence and done so in accordance with Ohio law, the University will not take conduct action," a post on Xavier University's website reads.

Just don't show up too high to class or your dorm room.

"Students who live on campus that use marijuana off campus then return to their residence hall after doing so will be held accountable through the conduct process, regardless of age," the post says.

Similar rules also apply to staff and faculty at Ohio colleges. If they're found in possession or under the influence of cannabis while on campus or on the clock, they could be subject to a drug test which may lead to their dismissal.

None of the students who spoke to WVXU said they smoked weed, but they felt having recreational marijuana legal in Ohio was a good thing. They also said the only way they could see colleges changing their marijuana policies was if it became legal across the board on a federal level.