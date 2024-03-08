Mt. Healthy Schools will make significant staff cuts at the end of this school year

Mt. Healthy Schools has announced a plan to cut 80 positions ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.

This summer, the district will eliminate 67 teacher positions, nine administrator roles, and four exempt staff positions due to budget constraints.

In a release shared with WVXU, the district says it decided to make the move to protect its operational and financial stability.

"While difficult, this measure is deemed necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of education programs and services provided by the district," the release read.

Mt. Healthy's most recent financial forecast showed the district is expected to face a budget deficit over the next several years. According to the forecast, the district's largest expense is employee wages and benefits, which is the case for most school districts.

The school says it decided to announce the reductions as early as it could to give its workers time to explore other opportunities.

"We understand the impact that this decision has had on our staff members and their families," Superintendent Valerie Hawkins said. "The district remains committed to supporting our employees throughout this transition."

Mt. Healthy Schools says it plans to work with affected staff members and other school districts to help connect workers with other employment opportunities in education.