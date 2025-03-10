Thomas More University to lead Covington Latin School

Thomas More University announced Monday the preparatory private high school Covington Latin School will become part of the university. The college's board of trustees voted unanimously to approve the acquisition.

Kevin Reynolds, Thomas More's vice president of institutional advancement, says the affiliation will help strengthen Covington Latin by connecting its students and educators with more academic opportunities.

Students at the high school will be able to access more college courses and career pathway programs. At the same time, Covington Latin teachers can take classes to become licensed educators, if they haven't already.

"Some of the teachers in the building we're going to be enrolling in our master's degree programs so we can have 100% of the teachers certified," Reynolds told WVXU. "The work really is just beginning."

Outside of the additional academic offerings, Reynolds says not much will change inside the classroom for students. Covington Latin will stay in its current building next to the Cathedral Basilica of Assumption, but may get a few facility upgrades.

Thomas More first announced the possibility of the partnership in spring 2024 and spent the year assessing potential benefits for the school with surveys, community forums, and meetings with parents and stakeholders.

Reynolds said it was important to the Covington Latin community and Thomas More to help grow the school's enrollment and offerings while maintaining its identity and academic model.

"They are entrusting something to the university," he said. "We don't take that responsibility lightly. We understand what's being asked of us to grow and help this school thrive."

Thomas More is now searching for someone to lead the school in the fall. Covington Latin's former headmaster stepped down at the end of last school year in anticipation of the change.

Read more:

