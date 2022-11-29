Great Parks' Holidays on the Farm encourages folks to get outside during colder months

Great Parks of Hamilton County has debuted its new outdoor holiday festival. "Holidays on the Farm" at Winton Woods' Parky's Farm in Springfield Township is open now through Dec. 23.

The event launched this year after the park district decided not to renew its deal with The Alleen company to host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods. (That event moved to Armco Park in Warren County this year.)

"We wanted an outdoor event — we are in the outdoor business — and what better way to celebrate the holidays and being outside at Parky's Farm which has a rich history that people know and love?" says Todd Palmeter, Great Parks CEO.

He says the outdoor focus is part of the park district's new branding, which includes an acorn and "Find Your Wild" tagline.

Holidays on the Farm includes hayrides, hiking trails lit by twinkling lights, live entertainment and holiday movies, farm animals and reindeer, and, of course, an opportunity to meet with Santa. There are also bonfires, and drinks and food for all ages.

"We are going to show classic movies for adults that come and want to have an evening. There will be a beer garden, we'll have local food trucks. We'll have hiking paths in the woods that are lit up for walking and we'll have haywagon rides through the woods through lighted displays in the woods as well."

Palmeter says they're expecting 1,500 to 3,000 visitors each night, with larger numbers closer to Christmas.

If you plan to attend, Palmeter recommends approaching Parky's Farm from South Shore Drive to keep traffic issues on Daly Road to a minimum.

"South Shore Drive is a park road so we can stage cars back onto South Shore Drive all the way to Winton Road, and we feel we'll be able to accommodate traffic that way so no one's actually sitting on Daly Road, which is a little bit busier road," he says.

Event details

Hours of operation:

Nov. 18 – 20, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Nov. 25 – 27, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 1 – Dec. 11, Thursdays – Sundays, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 15 – Dec. 23 – Open daily, 5 p.m. – 9- p.m.

Parky’s Farm is located at 10073 Daly Rd.

Tickets cost $12 per person ages 13 or older when purchased in advance at greatparks.org or $15 per person at the gate. For children ages 2-12, admission is $10. The event is free for children under 24 months of age. Food and drinks will be sold separately.