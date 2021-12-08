Plan to clean up contaminated Milford aquifer needs public input

The EPA wants to know what people think of a plan to deal with dirty groundwater in Milford. An aquifer is contaminated with volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and was placed on the Superfund national priorities list 10 years ago.

The contamination was first discovered in public wells near Main Street and Lila, in 1986.

Milford is currently using an air stripper to keep drinking water safe. The EPA's proposal is to inject substances to break down the contamination, making sure homes and businesses are connected to Milford's water system, and to strengthen nearby land-use restrictions.

The substances that are proposed for injection could include a "special type of iron or a liquid with a sulphur compound known as persulfate."

The EPA will host a virtual public meeting on the plan Dec. 15, and will accept public comment until Jan. 7, 2021.

Details on the plan are available on the EPA's website, at the Milford Miami Township branch of the Clermont County Public Library.

Comments can be submitted on the website, during the virtual meeting, or by writing to Meg Moosa, Community Involvement Specialist, Tetra Tech, 12334 Valley Vista Drive, Chesterland, OH 44026, or by leaving a message at 312-353-6646.

