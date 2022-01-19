© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Environment

For the first time, Cincinnati has a council committee focused on climate change

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published January 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST
Cincinnati Council's first-ever committee on climate change met for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

Meeka Owens is chair of the Climate, Environment, and Infrastructure Committee. She says there are dozens of opportunities to address climate change at the local level.

"To create more walkable, connected neighborhoods, developing multimodal transportation, adding more green space in our neighborhoods, preparing for an emerging electric vehicle market, improving pedestrian safety, installing solar panels, increasing bike lanes, improving water and air quality, and capitalizing on transit oriented development," Owens said.

Vice Chair Mark Jeffreys says climate change is not just a "global issue."

"We do have a role on climate change at a city level, at a municipal level," Jeffreys said. "You think about [the fact that] 31% of emissions are transportation related; there's a lot that we can do."

The committee's first action was to approve a motion from Jeffreys and Owens asking the administration to pause work on a planned expansion to the Central Parkway bike lane.

Officials are updating the city's Bike Plan this year, last updated in 2010. And work will begin on another version of the Green Cincinnati Plan, scheduled for an update every five years. It's set for an update in 2023, but the complicated process means staff want to get a big head start.

"We're in the process of aligning with city leadership and with community stakeholders about what that relaunch looks like," said Michael Forrester, director of the Office of Environment and Sustainability. "We hope to have a further plan and more information in the next couple of months."

Last year was the fourth-warmest year on record in the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Climate, Environment and Infrastructure Committee will meet every other Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
