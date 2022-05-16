© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

On Tuesday, you have a chance to talk to city officials about climate change

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published May 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
Cincinnati.jpg
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU

Cincinnatians can talk to city officials about climate change at a public meeting in Bond Hill Tuesday night.

A panel of experts will answer questions in the special meeting of Council's Climate, Environment and Infrastructure Committee. Chair Meeka Owens says she wants to find residents who aren't usually involved and bring them to the table.

"Get them excited and aware of the things that they can take into their own power, to leave with empowerment," Owens said. "And my goal is that people will walk away from these conversations being the leaders of this conversation, rather than the people in the background."

A recent report from UC shows climate change will have more severe affects in certain Cincinnati neighborhoods. Predominantly Black neighborhoods typically experience hotter temperatures than other parts of the city, party because of fewer green areas.

"Come with questions, come with ideas, come with the expectation that your voice matters," Owens said. "As we are elevating the Green Cincinnati Plan, a big part of that is community engagement and input. So we will have surveys on hand for people to provide their solutions and their thoughts and ideas."

The Green Cincinnati Plan survey is also available online.

The public meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Bond Hill Recreation Center.

Tags

Environment Cincinnati City Councilclimate changeGreen CincinnatiLatest Newsnewsletter
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello