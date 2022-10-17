Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here.

“There’s a number of problems with this insect. One is they like to feed on grapevines, and obviously Ohio has a substantial grape industry and wine-making business. The other problem can be with this: there’s concern of kind of a nuisance with this bug.”

The Ohio Department of Agriculture's Division of Plant Health Chief, Dan Kenny says the bug, in large numbers, creates a lot of waste that allows for mold to grow on trees and under decks.

Kenny says if you find some, or suspect you've found eggs, let them know. There was a big campaign in Philadelphia to encourage people to smash the bugs that turned into a hobby for some. “We’re asking folks if they detect it, collect it, for now. We reserve the right to later ask people to smash it. For now, we’d like to get some specimens. If folks get it, they can put it in a baggie and freeze it. That’ll kill it.”

The spotted lanternfly doesn't sting or bite, and isn't harmful to humans or pets. But the species is laying eggs right now. Kenny says the adults will die in the cold, but the eggs will survive the winter.

Holly Raguza / Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture An adult spotted lanternfly is seen, its wings spread to show a colorful hind wing. The invasive pest has sparked a quarantine in Pennsylvania.

“It’s a very unique insect. I think it’s pretty striking when its wings are spread. It’s kind of a purplish-gray and red polka-dot insect. They’re about the size of a medium-sized moth. When they’re at rest, I think of them kind of like a paper airplane. They’re folded over.”

Spotted lanternflies can often be found on Ailanthus altissima, the Tree of Heaven, which is also an invasive species.