Environment

A new 'commuting toolkit' aims to reduce transportation emissions

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published December 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
metro buses
Michael E. Keating/WVXU
/

A local climate change organization is asking employers to offer commuting benefits like Metro and RedBike passes and on-site electric vehicle charging stations.

The Cincinnati 2030 District is a partnership between businesses, developers and building managers for 321 buildings. Director Elizabeth Rojas says they’re now offering a Commuting Toolkit for employers.

"We were hearing from people that they didn't know really where to begin if they were going to start to modify behavior or modify workplace policy strategies for reducing emissions," Rojas said.

Cincinnati 2030 District HR Toolkit by WVXU News on Scribd

The 2030 District conducted a commuter survey in late 2021, partnering with the OKI Regional Council of Governments. They learned about 53% of commuting trips taken to participating employers were by car with only one occupant; about 38% were by carpool or vanpool.

People driving to work alone accounted for 92% of miles traveled, compared to about 76% nationally.

The 2030 District includes 321 buildings throughout greater Cincinnati, mostly concentrated in the city. The goal is to reduce transportation emissions and energy and water consumption at least 50% by the year 2030.

A new report shows progress in all three areas through the end of 2021:

  • 31.5% reduction in energy consumption in all participating buildings
  • 31.1% reduction in water consumption in all participating buildings
  • 20.8% reduction in transportation emissions (measured in emissions per commuter)

Reductions in energy and water use are way ahead of schedule, and Rojas says it's not entirely clear why.

"Is it because people are making improvements? We have heard anecdotally, yes, that people are making improvements," Rojas said. "We also wonder how many people are not working in their offices right now. So over the next couple of years, we'll see a little bit more evidence, but the fact that we have this jumpstart is a great place to be."

Short-term goals are to reduce transportation emissions at least 25% by 2025, and to reduce energy and water consumption at least 35% by 2025.

Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
