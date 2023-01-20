© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Cincinnati officials want carbon neutrality by 2050. Here's how you can comment on their plans

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published January 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST
Cincinnati city skyline
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Cincinnati skyline as seen from East Price Hill.

Cincinnati officials want to hear from residents about the first draft of the 2023 Green Cincinnati Plan.

The updated plan calls for 100% carbon neutrality by 2050. That's up from the goal set five years ago, which was an 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050.

"The science has evolved and these changes are happening more quickly than originally anticipated," said Ollie Kroner, director of environment and sustainability. "So we have to turn up the volume a little bit on this work, turn up the intensity, and make this happen faster."

Kroner says more than 1,600 residents participated in 42 public meetings last year, which helped shape this first draft of the plan. That includes targeted outreach in specific communities where residents were paid to participate in focus groups.

An online survey asks for feedback on the overall action plan as well as seven specific focus areas: Buildings and Energy, Natural Environment, Zero Waste, Resilience, Community Activation, Mobility, and Food.

Kroner says the plan is a work in progress and they're eager to hear from the public.

"What is missing? What solutions do you see in your community that are not represented here? Also, how would you like to be involved in making this happen?" he said. "City government is responsible for three and a half percent of our emissions, so the remainder has to come from community solutions."

The survey is open through Feb. 8. It's available at greencincinnatiplan.org.

Tags
Environment Green CincinnatiCincinnati Cityclimate changeenvironmentglobal warmingParis Climate Agreement
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello