Cincinnati officials want carbon neutrality by 2050. Here's how you can comment on their plans

Cincinnati officials want to hear from residents about the first draft of the 2023 Green Cincinnati Plan.

The updated plan calls for 100% carbon neutrality by 2050. That's up from the goal set five years ago, which was an 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050.

"The science has evolved and these changes are happening more quickly than originally anticipated," said Ollie Kroner, director of environment and sustainability. "So we have to turn up the volume a little bit on this work, turn up the intensity, and make this happen faster."

Kroner says more than 1,600 residents participated in 42 public meetings last year, which helped shape this first draft of the plan. That includes targeted outreach in specific communities where residents were paid to participate in focus groups.

An online survey asks for feedback on the overall action plan as well as seven specific focus areas: Buildings and Energy, Natural Environment, Zero Waste, Resilience, Community Activation, Mobility, and Food.

Kroner says the plan is a work in progress and they're eager to hear from the public.

"What is missing? What solutions do you see in your community that are not represented here? Also, how would you like to be involved in making this happen?" he said. "City government is responsible for three and a half percent of our emissions, so the remainder has to come from community solutions."

The survey is open through Feb. 8. It's available at greencincinnatiplan.org.