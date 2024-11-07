You can recycle your election signs. Here's how

Now that the votes are in, you may be wondering what to do with that yard sign you had for your preferred candidate or issue. They don't have to go to the landfill anymore.

"Plastic yard signs — both the bag style and the rigid plastic — can be recycled in the Hefty ReNew program," says Molly Yeager, corporate communications manager for Rumpke.

Rumpke added the expanded recycling program a year ago. Customers are able to recycle items Rumpke is unable to recycle itself by placing the items in special orange Hefty ReNew bags, which are then placed in curbside recycling bins.

The metals frames and stakes must be removed before placing the sign in the Hefty ReNew bag. Those can be recycled by local metal recyclers, or at the Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub.

The Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub also accepts the signs and stakes throughout the year.

"To recycle your yard signs following the election, please take apart the plastic top sign piece from the metal base," the Hub writes on Facebook. "We have additional bins to collect the anticipated increase in volume of these materials. Please separate your metal base, rigid plastic, and soft plastic sign pieces for the quickest drop-off."

How Hefty ReNew works

Rumpke employees collect the orange bags along with your curbside recycling. The bags are pulled off the recycling line once they arrive at the recycling center and are shipped to Hefty, which works with third-party groups to turn the plastics into things like park benches.

Hefty offers this list of acceptable items. There's also a search feature on the website if you're uncertain about whether you can include a certain item in the orange bag.

