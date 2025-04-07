Cincinnati wants feedback on possible zoning changes for solar energy

Cincinnati officials are looking for public feedback ahead of potential changes to zoning code related to solar energy.

Current zoning code doesn’t address residential solar, but officials want to hear from residents before suggesting new rules. Nikki Vandivort is a FUSE executive fellow at the city’s Office of Environment and Sustainability.

"What do we think in Cincinnati looks good from an aesthetic standpoint? If you're a neighbor, or if you are interested in having solar yourself, do you want any restrictions on where you want to put it?" Vandivort said. "So should it be just rooftop? Can we put it in people's backyards? Can we put it in people's front yards?"

The Green Cincinnati Plan sets a goal of obtaining 40% of the city’s electricity load from clean energy sources by 2030, as well as reducing building emissions by 30%.

The goal of updating zoning code is to make it easier for property owners to install solar power.

"Best practice in local government is to have simple and clarified processes and guidance," Vandivort said.

A draft ordinance with solar requirements could be ready as early as this summer.

Updating zoning code would also help the city reach a higher level of certification from SolSmart, a federally funded national program that offers technical assistance to local governments that encourage solar energy growth. Cincinnati achieved Bronze Level in October, thanks to the creation of resources and education for city residents.

"The next steps are to get our Buildings and Inspections inspectors and plans reviewers some specific training on solar projects," Vandivort said. "They're already approving these types of permits and work, but we can always get better. So that's the last thing until we get silver designation."

How to give feedback

An online survey is available on the city website at this link.

