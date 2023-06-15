Aunt Flora's quick, no-mess key lime pie

On a recent Cincinnati Edition, we explored the history and traditions of Juneteenth through food with three Cincinnati chefs. Here are their recipes you can make with your family and friends for the holiday.

This one comes from Aunt Flora, owner of Aunt Flora’s Cobbler Pie Co.

RELATED: Jeffery Harris' Southern baked beans



Quick, no-mess key lime pie

Start with a 10 inch graham cracker crust already made (You have the option to make it yourself by just using graham cracker crust and add unsalted butter and mix together till it’s smooth.)

For the mixture

16 ounces of soft cream cheese, allow it to sit out room temperature for two hours before using

14 ounces of sweeten condensed milk

1/2 cup of lime juice (you have the option to use fresh limes to large)

Ingredients