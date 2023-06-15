Aunt Flora's quick, no-mess key lime pie
On a recent Cincinnati Edition, we explored the history and traditions of Juneteenth through food with three Cincinnati chefs. Here are their recipes you can make with your family and friends for the holiday.
This one comes from Aunt Flora, owner of Aunt Flora’s Cobbler Pie Co.
Quick, no-mess key lime pie
Start with a 10 inch graham cracker crust already made (You have the option to make it yourself by just using graham cracker crust and add unsalted butter and mix together till it’s smooth.)
For the mixture
- 16 ounces of soft cream cheese, allow it to sit out room temperature for two hours before using
- 14 ounces of sweeten condensed milk
- 1/2 cup of lime juice (you have the option to use fresh limes to large)
Ingredients
- Use 2/3 of fresh zest lime, mix all your ingredients together in one bowl.
- After combining all the ingredients, pour them into your piecrust. Sprinkle on top the remaining zest of your lime.
- Refrigerate for at least four hours until chilled. Then you are ready to slice and enjoy. Feel free to fancy up the top of your pie with fresh limes.
- Garnish with 3 tbs powered sugar