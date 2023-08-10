Aunt Flora's pear cobbler recipe
Has your summer garden harvest turned into a cornucopia of fresh fruits and vegetables just waiting to make their way to your kitchen table? Below, local chefs share their mouth-watering recipe ideas inspired by gardens.
Ingredients
For the pie:
- 8 pears, peeled, cored and sliced
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
For the cobbler topping:
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1/3 cub sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cub butter (1 stick)
- 1/3 cup of boiling water
Directions
1. Mix all pie ingredients together in a large bowl and place in a baking dish.
2. In a separate bowl, mix all topping ingredients together and spoon on top of pear mixture
3. Bake in oven for 30 minutes on 300 degrees F.
4. Remove and let cool for 15 minutes before serving.