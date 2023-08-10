Has your summer garden harvest turned into a cornucopia of fresh fruits and vegetables just waiting to make their way to your kitchen table? Below, local chefs share their mouth-watering recipe ideas inspired by gardens.

RELATED: Aunt Flora's baked zucchini and cheese casserole recipe

Aunt Flora's pear cobbler recipe

Ingredients

For the pie:



8 pears, peeled, cored and sliced

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

RELATED: Nolia Kitchen owner Jeff Harris' collard slaw recipe

For the cobbler topping:



1 1/2 cups flour

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cub sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cub butter (1 stick)

1/3 cup of boiling water

RELATED: Sauces and sides to make from your garden, courtesy of chef Mona Bronson-Fuqua

Directions

1. Mix all pie ingredients together in a large bowl and place in a baking dish.

2. In a separate bowl, mix all topping ingredients together and spoon on top of pear mixture

3. Bake in oven for 30 minutes on 300 degrees F.

4. Remove and let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

