The coronavirus pandemic has revealed deeply rooted issues in our system of health care, among them, inequality in access and quality of health care and distrust of the medical establishment.
It has also proven the importance of reliable, up to date, high quality information on matters of public health and safety, and WVXU is here to provide the best in health and medical news to the Greater Cincinnati area. We bring you an inside perspective on health authorities and public social services in the city of Cincinnati as well as county social service agencies so that you can be fully informed about the issues and institutions that affect your wellbeing.
Public health goes far beyond standard medical care, however, and our coverage takes this into account, including developments such as Hamilton County’s decision to consider racism a public health issue and institutions like public social services agencies which provide social services for the homeless. Stay up to date with the latest news regarding issues ranging from new, robotically assisted procedures
developed at The Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center to simple ways of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Hear about cutting edge clinical research being conducted by UC Health and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with breakthrough technologies like CRISPR, as well as sociological research into racial health disparities and the ways in which they can be rectified
. Listen to stories about new findings at the University of Cincinnati, about reproductive hormones that can be used in the treatment of infertility
for women undergoing chemotherapy and expert guidance about
B1.617.2—better known as the delta variant
of SARS-CoV-2—from experts at University Hospitals in Cleveland, the Cleveland Clinic and the Ohio Department of Health. Keep yourself and those around you safe and healthy by keeping yourself informed.