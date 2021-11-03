With more cases of COVID among fully vaccinated Kentuckians, Beshear says get a booster

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported on Monday that more than 20% of all COVID-19 cases in October were among people who were fully vaccinated. Those cases have been on the rise since June — when the Delta variant began rapidly spreading in the U.S.

Beshear said waning immunity was likely to blame and urged people who are eligible to get a booster shot.

“When you look at this growth, the only natural explanation is that the immunity does lessen a little bit over time, that delta variant is part of it. But this means you need to get your booster,” Beshear said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made boosters available to people 65 years old and over. That recommendation also includes anyone 18 and older who works in public-facing industries, has underlying health conditions, and those who live in congregate housing settings.

Beshear said everyone should be able to get a booster.

“We have seen how almost normal our country can be right after vaccinations, and this helps us get back there.”

Compared to last Monday, new COVID-19 cases have increased slightly. Beshear said it’s too soon to know if the increase indicates any new trend in cases.

“That’s the first time we’ve seen that in a while. That could be a whole lot of things,” he said. “And it’s too early to say that we will plateau or any of the rest. It’s just something that we need to watch.”

Kentucky reported 568 new cases on Monday and 26 new deaths. The state’s positivity rate is 5.03%.



