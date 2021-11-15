Ohio's COVID cases are climbing... again

Ohio’s rate of COVID-19 has been going up in recent days, and each day, an average of 63 people are reported to have died in Ohio from COVID. But the number of vaccinated Ohioans continues to increase.

Still, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says Ohio is not out of the woods yet.

“Our downward trend has plateaued and now, even increased a bit over the last few days. And our COVID-19 remain very high,” Vanderhoff says.

Vanderhoff says he expects the COVID spread will worsen as the weather gets colder and people congregate indoors. He urges everyone over 5 who can be vaccinated to do so. He says there’s been a good response from parents of 5-11-year-olds since the CDC authorized that group for vaccination a little more than a week ago.

Some schools have been holding voluntary vaccination clinics onsite. Madison County Health Commissioner Chris Cook says 66 children ages 5-11 were vaccinated at a clinic held at one of the county's schools last week. He says parents were asked to be present when the vaccine was administered. Hospitals, like Cincinnati Children's Hospital, are also holding shot clinics for kids. And local health departments are providing shots also. Vanderhoff says parents of 5 to 11-year-olds can find vaccine clinics at coronavirus.ohio.gov

Right now, just more than 52% of eligible Ohioans are considered fully vaccinated.

Ohioans who have received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the one-dose J&J vaccine, are considered to be fully vaccinated on the state's website. Vanderhoff and other health officials say the vast majority of people who are hospitalized or die from COVID have not been vaccinated.

