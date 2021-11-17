All Kentucky adults now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

Any fully vaccinated adult in Kentucky can now receive a COVID-19 booster shot under an executive order issued Wednesday by Governor Andy Beshear.

The federal Food and Drug Administration has recommended that states give booster shots for only certain groups, including people 65 and older, those with underlying conditions and people who live or work in high-risk settings. Under Gov. Beshear’s executive action, booster shots are now open to all adults living or working in Kentucky.

“I believe that’s the way we fight off the next wave and I believe the federal government will come back around to that decision at some point,” he said.

Beshear signaled earlier this week that he would expand eligibility for boosters.

The order applies to those 18 or older who received a second Moderna or Pfizer shot at least six months ago, or who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago.

At least six other states have so far taken similar steps to expand boosters to all eligible adults. Meanwhile, NPR reports the FDA is expected to announce later this week it will grant emergency authorization for all adults to get boosters.